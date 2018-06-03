Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Delivers quality start in Saturday's no-decision
Montgomery didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 7-1 extra-innings win over the Mets, allowing one run on two hits and a walk over six innings while striking out four.
The left-hander impressively dueled Jacob deGrom to a standstill over six innings, throwing 53 of 76 pitches for strikes before handing things over to a Cubs bullpen that chalked up eight scoreless innings of its own before the offense broke through in the 14th. Montgomery will next take the mound Friday at home against the Pirates as he continues to fill in for Yu Darvish (triceps).
