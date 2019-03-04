Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Fires successful sim game
Montgomery (shoulder) threw a two-inning simulated game Monday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Montgomery fired 29 pitches and reported feeling healthy and strong afterwards. It's still unclear when the southpaw will make his Cactus League debut, though he's trending in the right direction and expects to be ready for Opening Day, barring any setbacks.
