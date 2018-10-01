Montgomery allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and no walks while striking out one across 2.1 innings Sunday against the Cardinals. He did not factor into the decision.

Montgomery stumbled out of the block, allowing a double to lead off the game that ultimately came around to score -- the only earned run he allowed. However, he allowed a double in all three innings he pitched, and got a quick hook with National League Central title on the line. Montgomery's appearances were split evenly between starts and pitching out of the bullpen -- he made 19 appearances in each capacity -- and finished the regular season with a 3.99 ERA and 1.37 WHIP to go along with 86 strikeouts across 124 innings.