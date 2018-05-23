Montgomery pitched 2.1 innings of relief in Tuesday's loss to the Indians, allowing six earned runs on six hits and two walks. He struck out two.

Chicago starter Tyler Chatwood allowed four earned runs in 2.2 innings of work, and Montgomery didn't fare any better when he entered the game. The 28-year-old lefty now has a 5.33 ERA, as he hasn't provided much value from his long relief role yet this season.