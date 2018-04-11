Montgomery allowed three earned runs on three hits and a walk over two innings in Tuesday's loss to the Pirates. He struck out one.

Neither Montgomery nor Cubs starter Tyler Chatwood fared very well in this one, as they gave up a total of eight runs in seven innings of work. After starting the season with three straight scoreless outings, Montgomery has given up four runs in 2.1 innings across his past two appearances. Still, his track record as an effective long reliever the past few seasons suggests he'll right the ship soon.