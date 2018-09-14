Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Goes four innings in no-decision
Montgomery tossed four innings Thursday, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk in the 4-3 win over Washington. He struck out two and gave up a homer in the no-decision.
Montgomery put up another decent but lackluster start, his second straight outing allowing two runs and three hits across four innings. He allowed a solo homer to Spencer Kieboom in the third frame to open the game's scoring. On the year, the 29-year-old owns a 3.87 ERA and 74:37 K:BB in 111.2 innings. Montgomery will likely take on Arizona next Tuesday.
More News
-
Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Tabbed for Thursday's start•
-
Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Sunday's start rained out•
-
Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Takes loss against Brewers•
-
Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Struggles in no-decision against Braves•
-
Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Activated prior to Thursday's start•
-
Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Tabbed for start Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Eyeing Castillo, Musgrove
Our Scott White looks at some pitchers showing signs of a breakthrough at this late stage of...
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...