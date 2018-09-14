Montgomery tossed four innings Thursday, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk in the 4-3 win over Washington. He struck out two and gave up a homer in the no-decision.

Montgomery put up another decent but lackluster start, his second straight outing allowing two runs and three hits across four innings. He allowed a solo homer to Spencer Kieboom in the third frame to open the game's scoring. On the year, the 29-year-old owns a 3.87 ERA and 74:37 K:BB in 111.2 innings. Montgomery will likely take on Arizona next Tuesday.