Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Goes three innings in Sunday marathon
Montgomery matched a season high by logging three innings in Sunday's 14-inning loss to the Cardinals. He walked one and struck out two while not allowing a run.
Montgomery was in line for the win when the Cubs scored one in the top of the 14th, but Luke Farrell allowed a two-run, walkoff home run to former Cub Dexter Fowler in the bottom of the inning. The 28-year-old lefty made 14 starts for Chicago a season ago, so he can chew up some innings out of the bullpen when needed. The good performance lowered his season ERA to 4.41.
