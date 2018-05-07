Montgomery matched a season high by logging three innings in Sunday's 14-inning loss to the Cardinals. He walked one and struck out two while not allowing a run.

Montgomery was in line for the win when the Cubs scored one in the top of the 14th, but Luke Farrell allowed a two-run, walkoff home run to former Cub Dexter Fowler in the bottom of the inning. The 28-year-old lefty made 14 starts for Chicago a season ago, so he can chew up some innings out of the bullpen when needed. The good performance lowered his season ERA to 4.41.