Montgomery (5-6) allowed five runs on seven hits and one walk across four innings Tuesday while taking the loss against the Pirates. He struck out three.

Montgomery started well enough, but he ran into trouble in the third inning and allowed a three-run home run before escaping the frame. The lefty allowed another run in the fourth inning and put the leadoff hitter on in the fifth, later watching from the dugout as he came around to score against the bullpen. Montgomery delivered a quality start in his previous outing, but he's now failed to complete five innings in five of his last six appearances and has a 3.99 ERA for the season. He's scheduled to make his final regular-season start Sunday against the Cardinals.