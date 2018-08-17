Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Hits disabled list with shoulder inflammation
Montgomery was placed on the 10-day disabled list with left shoulder inflammation Friday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
The assignment is retroactive to Tuesday, so Montgomery could miss just one start and return next Friday against the Reds. He reportedly felt the issue after a recent bullpen session and thought it was just normal soreness, but the team is electing to be cautious. Tyler Chatwood will return to the rotation to make a spot start in his absence Saturday in Pittsburgh. Randy Rosario was called up to take Chatwood's long-relief role.
