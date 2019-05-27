Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Hopeful to return Tuesday
Montgomery (finger) is optimistic that he'll be able to return as soon as Tuesday against Houston, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Montgomery was pulled from Monday's series opener before even throwing a pitch after experiencing discomfort in his left middle finger during his warmups. Fortunately, the swelling has since subsided. This isn't expected to be a long-term injury for the southpaw, though the team will likely re-evaluate Montgomery upon his arrival at the ballpark Tuesday.
