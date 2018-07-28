Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Knocked around by Cardinals
Montgomery (3-4) took the loss against the Cardinals on Friday, yielding five runs on 12 hits over five innings, striking out three and walking one in a 5-2 defeat.
Montgomery wasn't fooling anyone in this contest, as the Cardinals laced 12 hits off him - the most he's given up in any start this season. This outing sent his ERA from 3.73 to 4.03 and moved his WHIP to 1.34 ahead of his next trip to the mound, which will see him take on the Padres next Thursday.
