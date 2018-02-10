Montgomery looks to be headed to the bullpen after the Cubs' acquisition of Yu Darvish.

Montgomery looked temporarily like he was in line to open the season in the rotation as the Cubs' fifth starter. He'll now presumably be opening the season in a bullpen role, though he's only one injury away from returning to the rotation. He's been significantly better as a reliever over the course of his career (2.29 ERA), though his 4.20 ERA as a starter is perfectly acceptable for a backend starter. The 28-year-old lefty started 14 games for the Cubs last season after opening the year as the team's sixth starter and could easily make a similar number of starts this season.