Montgomery is lined up as the Cubs' No. 5 starter as spring training approaches, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

The Cubs added Tyler Chatwood to replace one of the two vacancies in the rotation when Jake Arrieta and John Lackey became free agents this offseason, but they haven't brought in much competition for Montgomery to this point. It's not out of the question that the Cubs will land another starter in the coming weeks, either by re-signing Arrieta, or adding one of Yu Darvish, Alex Cobb, or Lance Lynn. Nevertheless, Montgomery is an interesting draft-day consideration with the possibility of a starter's workload on tap. Although he's been more successful as a reliever to this point in his career (2.29 ERA), his results against lefties and righties are split-neutral, and he's held opposing hitters to a .239/.316/.398 line over 195 career innings as a starter while pitching to a 4.20 ERA in that role.