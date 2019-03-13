Montgomery (shoulder) covered two frames in relief Tuesday in the Cubs' 12-3 exhibition loss to the Reds. He gave up two runs (one earned) on three hits and didn't record a strikeout.

Montgomery was making his Cactus League debut after left shoulder discomfort delayed his entry into the Cubs' pitching schedule. While Montgomery's results weren't great, the Cubs' decision to send him out for second inning implies there isn't much concern about his shoulder as Opening Day approaches. Montgomery will begin the season as a long man out of the bullpen and will represent one of the top options for a spot start whenever the Cubs require one.