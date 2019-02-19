Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Nearing return to mound
Montgomery (shoulder) is expected to throw off a mound this weekend, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Montgomery has been limited to long toss early in camp due to shoulder stiffness, but as expected, he's ready to resume mound work after taking a few days off. The southpaw should be ready to go by Opening Day, barring any setbacks.
