Montgomery (shoulder) is expected to throw off a mound this weekend, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Montgomery has been limited to long toss early in camp due to shoulder stiffness, but as expected, he's ready to resume mound work after taking a few days off. The southpaw should be ready to go by Opening Day, barring any setbacks.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • adalberto-mondesi.jpg

    Roto: Finding runs

    Like RBi, runs are opportunity based. But there are a couple of skills that will go a long...

  • adalberto-mondesi.jpg

    Roto: Attacking steals

    Steals are disappearing from baseball but the Royals are trying to save them. Heath Cummings...

  • adalberto-mondesi.jpg

    Roto: Finding Wins

    Wins aren't Heath Cummings' favorite category, but it doesn't mean you can't make a plan for...