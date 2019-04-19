Montgomery (lat) will require at least one more rehab appearance before returning to the Cubs, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Montgomery made an appearance for Low-A South Bend on Wednesday, striking out four of the seven batters he faced over a pair of scoreless innings. He's throwing a bullpen session Friday and will make at least one more rehab appearance, but he could be back early next week if he's cleared following that outing.

