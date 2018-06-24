Montgomery gave up four earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out six in six innings Sunday in Cincinnati. He did not factor into the decision.

Tyler Chatwood was originally scheduled to make this start, but left the team early Sunday morning when his wife went into labor, so Montgomery stepped in ahead of schedule, but on normal rest. He kept the Reds scoreless until pitcher Michael Lorenzen came in as a pinch hitter and hit solo home run with two outs in the fifth inning. Yu Darvish (triceps) is making a rehab start Monday at Low-A, and could return to the big-league rotation thereafter, so it's possible Montgomery could be headed back to the bullpen. However, he has pitched well enough to stick around if the Cubs are willing to go to a six-man rotation. It is unclear what the team's plan is at this point, but it is worth noting that Montgomery is not considered a lock to make a start next weekend at home against the Twins.