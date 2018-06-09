Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Notches second victory
Montgomery (2-1) surrendered one run on seven hits and one walk while striking out one across six innings Friday as he picked up the win against the Pirates.
Montgomery allowed the Pirates to take a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but he was able to settle down and put together a quality start. In all three starts this season, he's allowed one run or fewer. Montgomery figures to remain in the rotation until Yu Darvish (triceps) returns from injury, which figures to be at least a few more weeks.
