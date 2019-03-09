Cubs' Mike Montgomery: On track to start soon
After appearing in a simulated game Friday, Montgomery (shoulder) is on track to make a regular start his next time through the rotation, Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com reports.
Montgomery tossed two innings in Friday's sim game and looks to be past the shoulder stiffness that plagued him earlier this spring. The Cubs plan on once again building up the lefty as a swingman who can pitch in long relief and also make occasional starts this season.
More News
-
Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Second sim game scheduled•
-
Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Fires successful sim game•
-
Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Set for sim game•
-
Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Throws live batting practice•
-
Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Another positive throwing session•
-
Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Feeling good after throwing session•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your feelings about a player like an auction. Scott White and company recently...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is weak at the top, but there's never a shortage of options at the position, as Scott...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher is still defined by what's at the top, but there are better mid-range options...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Relief pitcher has always been a volatile position, but these days it offers fewer assurances...