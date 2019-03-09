After appearing in a simulated game Friday, Montgomery (shoulder) is on track to make a regular start his next time through the rotation, Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com reports.

Montgomery tossed two innings in Friday's sim game and looks to be past the shoulder stiffness that plagued him earlier this spring. The Cubs plan on once again building up the lefty as a swingman who can pitch in long relief and also make occasional starts this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories