Manager Joe Maddon said Montgomery is the Cubs' top option to start either one of their doubleheader games against the Reds on Saturday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports. "Monty has earned the right to do this," the manager said Tuesday. "He has been throwing the ball as well as I've seen him. So we're going to play it straight and see what happens."

The Cubs are planning to stretch Montgomery out over the next few days, and depending on how he's used out of the team's bullpen prior to Saturday will likely determine whether the southpaw gets a spot start over the weekend. Maddon confirmed that Adbert Alzolay, one of the Cubs' top pitching prospects, is also an option to start. Montgomery went 5-5 with a 4.15 ERA across 14 starts in 2017. He owns a 3.86 ERA across 21 innings (15 appearances) of relief this season.