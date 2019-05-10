Montgomery (1-0) pitched five scoreless innings and earned the win in Thursday's 4-1 victory over the Marlins. He allowed three hits and two walks, while striking out three.

This was Montgomery's first appearance since returning from a month-long stint on the injured list due to a lat issue, and the lefty looked sharp. With starter Yu Darvish needing 97 pitches to cover four innings, Montgomery did the Chicago bullpen a solid by covering five innings. The 29-year-old has started 56 games in his MLB career, including 19 a season ago, so he's certainly capable of giving the Cubs some length from a long-relief role.