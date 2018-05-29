Montgomery (1-1) recorded the win in a spot start against the Pirates on Monday, twirling 5.2 scoreless innings with just two hits allowed. He struck out five.

The Cubs needed a boost from Montgomery on Memorial Day after placing Yu Darvish on the 10-day DL over the weekend and shaking up their rotation, and the veteran lefty delivered. He came into this one with a subpar 5.33 ERA, but he lowered it to 4.35 with the strong outing. It's unclear if Montgomery will make another spot start at this point or slide back into his usual long relief role.