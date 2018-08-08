Montgomery (4-4) pitched six scoreless innings to pick up the win Tuesday against the Royals. He allowed five hits and two walks, while striking out four.

Montgomery pitched well against a weak Kansas City lineup and lowered his season ERA to 3.66 in the process. After allowing 12 hits and five earned runs against St. Louis on July 27, the lefty has tossed 11.1 innings with just a single run allowed over his past two starts. Yu Darvish (shoulder) could return at some point before the regular season is over and bump Montgomery into a bullpen role, but the 29-year-old figures to stick in the rotation for the time being. Montgomery's slated to take the hill again next Tuesday in a pivotal game against the Brewers.