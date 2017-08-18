Montgomery pitched 4.1 innings of scoreless relief in Thursday's 13-10 loss to the Reds. He allowed three hits and a walk, while striking out four.

Montgomery was really the only Cubs pitcher to find success, but he was pulled after throwing 61 pitches. He's been a solid long reliever for the team, and this was his longest outing since shifting back to the bullpen when Jose Quintana was acquired at the end of July.