Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Pitches well in loss Thursday
Montgomery pitched 4.1 innings of scoreless relief in Thursday's 13-10 loss to the Reds. He allowed three hits and a walk, while striking out four.
Montgomery was really the only Cubs pitcher to find success, but he was pulled after throwing 61 pitches. He's been a solid long reliever for the team, and this was his longest outing since shifting back to the bullpen when Jose Quintana was acquired at the end of July.
More News
Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Allows three runs Monday•
Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Returns to bullpen•
Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Stifles Braves for second win of season•
Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Doesn't factor into decision Friday•
Cubs' Mike Montgomery: To start Friday in Baltimore•
Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Shelled in Thursday's loss•
