Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Plays catch Wednesday
Montgomery (lat) played catch Wednesday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
It's a positive sign that the lat issue is separate from the one he dealt with in spring training, but it's already Montgomery's second injury-related problem this season. If all goes well, Montgomery is eligible to return April 16. In his absence, the Cubs have turned to Kyle Ryan who has given up two runs on three hits across two innings of relief since getting called up.
