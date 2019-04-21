Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Rehab appearance coming Monday
Montgomery (lat) will make another rehab appearance for Double-A Tennessee on Monday, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.
Montgomery has battled the lat issue since early April. It's unclear whether or not Monday's appearance will be his final one before returning to the big leagues.
