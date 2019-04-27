Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Rehab outing on tap
Montgomery (lat) is expected to make another rehab appearance Saturday for Triple-A Iowa, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Montgomery will be required to make at least one more rehab outing before his activation from the injured list. He's made just four appearances for the Cubs in 2019 due to a lat issue.
