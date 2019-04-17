Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Rehab set for Wednesday
Montgomery (lat) will make a rehab appearance for Low-A South Bend on Wednesday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Montgomery was originally scheduled to pitch for South Bend on Tuesday before his wife gave birth. It's still unclear how many rehab appearances the southpaw will need before rejoining the Cubs.
