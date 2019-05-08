Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Returns from injured list
Montgomery (lat) returned from the injured list Wednesday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Montgomery made just four appearances before landing on the injured list in early April, allowing six runs (five earned) in 2.2 innings. Pedro Strop (hamstring) landed on the injured list in a corresponding move.
