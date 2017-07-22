Montgomery has been assigned to the bullpen, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

As expected, Montgomery was reassigned in anticipation of Kyle Hendricks' return from a hand injury. Montgomery finished his time in the rotation on a high note, throwing six innings of one-run ball in a win over the Braves on Wednesday. He figures to be the top candidate for spot starts or fill-in duty if there is another injury to the starting staff.