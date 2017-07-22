Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Returns to bullpen
Montgomery has been assigned to the bullpen, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.
As expected, Montgomery was reassigned in anticipation of Kyle Hendricks' return from a hand injury. Montgomery finished his time in the rotation on a high note, throwing six innings of one-run ball in a win over the Braves on Wednesday. He figures to be the top candidate for spot starts or fill-in duty if there is another injury to the starting staff.
More News
-
Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Stifles Braves for second win of season•
-
Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Doesn't factor into decision Friday•
-
Cubs' Mike Montgomery: To start Friday in Baltimore•
-
Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Shelled in Thursday's loss•
-
Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Strikes out seven in Friday loss•
-
Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Fans six through six in loss•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...