Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Returns to rotation
Montgomery will fill in for Jon Lester (shoulder, lat) in the starting rotation, Paul Sullivan of The Chicago Tribune reports.
Lester exited Thursday's outing with two outs recorded in the second inning, while Montgomery was able to pitch 4.1 innings of scoreless relief in his absence. The Cubs announced that Montgomery will take Lester's place while Lester's on the DL --which will likely be for one or two starts -- starting with Wednesday's game in Cincinnati. On the year, the left-hander has made eight starts and is sporting a 3.64 ERA and 1.30 WHIP over the course of 96.1 innings.
