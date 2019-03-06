Montgomery (shoulder) will participate in a second simulated game Friday, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Shoulder stiffness slowed Montgomery's start to camp and has so far kept him out of Cactus League action, but he's still been able to throw quite a lot. The lefty has had several bullpen sessions, a live batting practice session and now a pair of sim games. It remains unclear when he'll get into a proper spring training game, though his odds of being ready for Opening Day appear to be good.

