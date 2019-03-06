Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Second sim game scheduled
Montgomery (shoulder) will participate in a second simulated game Friday, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Shoulder stiffness slowed Montgomery's start to camp and has so far kept him out of Cactus League action, but he's still been able to throw quite a lot. The lefty has had several bullpen sessions, a live batting practice session and now a pair of sim games. It remains unclear when he'll get into a proper spring training game, though his odds of being ready for Opening Day appear to be good.
More News
-
Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Fires successful sim game•
-
Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Set for sim game•
-
Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Throws live batting practice•
-
Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Another positive throwing session•
-
Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Feeling good after throwing session•
-
Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Nearing return to mound•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...
-
Spring Notes: Sever ties with Severino?
Luis Severino's shoulder injury was just one of several notable pitching storylines, including...
-
What matters in spring?
Spring training can mean so much or so little. Here's a guide to the most important developments...
-
12-Team Roto mock draft
Heath Cummings looked for balance and upside in this week's Rotisserie mock draft.
-
Hitters due for regression
Heath Cummings has seven hitters due for regression, but not all of it is negative.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...