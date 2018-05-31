Montgomery will start Saturday against the Mets, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

With Yu Darvish (triceps) still shut down from throwing, Montgomery will be afforded at least one more turn through the rotation. The southpaw held his own in a spot start against the Pirates earlier in the week, tossing 5.2 scoreless innings while allowing just two hits and striking out five.

