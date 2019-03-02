Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Set for sim game
Montgomery (shoulder) will throw a simulated game Monday, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Montgomery's slow and steady progress continues as he battles shoulder stiffness. The injury doesn't appear to be a major one, and he'll be ready for Opening Day, barring setbacks, though the Cubs' cautious approach makes sense for a player who dealt with shoulder inflammation late last season.
More News
-
Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Throws live batting practice•
-
Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Another positive throwing session•
-
Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Feeling good after throwing session•
-
Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Nearing return to mound•
-
Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Battling shoulder stiffness•
-
Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Avoids arbitration with Cubs•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Perez injury a big loss for Fantasy
An already-weak catcher position got even worse with the news of a Salvador Perez injury. Heath...
-
20 deep sleepers
Play in something deeper than a 12-team mixed league? Scott White looks beyond the normal range...
-
Strategies for the catcher position
The state of the catcher position is as weak as ever, according to Scott White, who sums up...
-
Catcher Tiers 2.0
Catcher doesn't have much to offer, but Scott White's tiers show where it's worth the inve...
-
Scott White's Busts 1.0
A couple star pitchers, an MVP finalist and a Rookie of the Year finalist all crack Scott White's...