Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Sharp in Wednesday's loss
Montgomery (2-2) took the loss Wednesday as the Cubs fell 1-0 to the Brewers, allowing one run on two hits and a walk over six innings while striking out four.
He threw 53 of 79 pitches for strikes before being lifted for a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning, but Montgomery's one real mistake got deposited in the seats by Lorenzo Cain in the third to account for the game's only run. The left-hander's been outstanding since moving into the rotation, giving up only three runs in 23.2 innings (1.14 ERA) with a 14:3 K:BB over four starts, and the Cubs may have a dilemma on their hands once Yu Darvish (triceps) gets healthy. Montgomery will next take the mound Tuesday at home against the Dodgers.
