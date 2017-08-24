Montgomery (4-6) picked up the win with six shutout innings in Cincinnati on Wednesday, striking out four while allowing four hits and a walk.

He actually faced the Reds in relief in his last appearance, tossing 4.1 scoreless frames, so Montgomery would probably prefer to take most of his reps against the Cubs' down-and-out divisional "rival." The lefty's work in the rotation this year has been a bit of an up-and-down proposition -- and his 3.43 ERA is due for some regression -- but he appears set to hold onto the starting spot vacated by the injured Jon Lester for a while. Montgomery's next turn will come against Pittsburgh on Monday.