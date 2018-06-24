Montgomery will start Sunday against the Reds, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic Chicago reports.

Tyler Chatwood had been scheduled to start but will not be available as his wife is in labor. Montgomery had been preparing for the possibility of his start being moved up a day and will be on full rest, so he should be unaffected by the change. The move will presumably cost Montgomery a two-start week next week, as he had been in line to start both Monday and Saturday.

