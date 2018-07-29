Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Sticks in rotation
Montgomery will remain in the Cubs rotation after Tyler Chatwood was moved to the bullpen in the wake of the team's acquisition of Cole Hamels, Gordon Wittenmyer of Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Montgomery's greater experience and comfort with working out of the bullpen made him a candidate to forfeit the final spot in the rotation, even though he has unquestionably outperformed Chatwood since shifting to a starting role in late May. While he'll retain a rotation spot for the time being, Montgomery hasn't been an especially enticing fantasy play of late, as he's posted 5.54 ERA and 1.81 WHIP over his last five starts while striking out three or few batters in four of those outings. Even if he shows some improvement in his subsequent starts, Montgomery will be at risk of losing his place in the rotation once Yu Darvish (shoulder) is cleared to return from the disabled list.
