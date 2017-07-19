Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Stifles Braves for second win of season
Montgomery (2-6) was sharp Wednesday afternoon against the Braves, allowing just one run on two hit and a walk while striking out five in six innings of work.
The southpaw filled the strike zone, tossing 54 of his 84 offerings for strikes. The only blemish on his outing was a sixth inning home run to Ender Inciarte, but outside of that, Montgomery never really had any trouble spots. It's doubtful that he'll make another start for a while now that Kyle Hendricks (finger) is expected to return to the rotation next week, but this outing certainly will instill some confidence in the Cubs' brass the next time they need a spot starter.
