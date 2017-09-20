Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Stifles Rays in rotation return
Montgomery (7-8) held the Rays to a single hit -- a solo homer -- over six innings Tuesday, striking out six and earning the victory.
He was nearly perfect, with a Brad Miller long ball and a hit batsman the only things separating Montgomery's six frames from perfection. The lefty wasn't expected to stick in the rotation after this outing, but this impressive showing may help change the team's thinking on that front. It's worth monitoring how the Cubs plan to deploy him in the aftermath of such a sparkling effort.
