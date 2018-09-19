Montgomery (5-5) got the win Tuesday, allowing one run on four hits and a walk while striking out eight against the Diamondbacks.

Montgomery was sharp all night, with the lone blemish coming on a solo home run off the bat of Ketel Marte with two outs in the second. The southpaw lasted six innings for the first time since August 7 and notched a season high with the eight punchouts. He'll take a 3.75 ERA into Monday's home start against Pittsburgh.