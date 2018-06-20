Montgomery tossed six one-run innings Tuesday in a no-decision against the Dodgers, allowing five hits and four walks with five strikeouts.

Montgomery struggled to throw strikes at times and set a season high in walks, but he worked around trouble to great effect. Unfortunately, he received no run support during his time on the mound and was unable to earn his third victory. Montgomery has been outstanding since entering the starting rotation, allowing just four earned runs across 29.2 total innings in his last five starts. He'll look to continue his recent success Monday against this same Dodgers team.