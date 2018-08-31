Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Struggles in no-decision against Braves
Montgomery did not factor into the decision in Thursday's win over the Braves, as he allowed four earned runs on eight hits and a walk across 4.1 innings. He struck out six.
The six strikeouts were nice, but Montgomery otherwise struggled in this one. The lefty ran into trouble in the fifth inning, when he allowed two singles and a triple to open the frame before getting yanked with one out. Montgomery was making his first appearance since Aug. 11 after spending time on the DL with left shoulder inflammation, so a little rust was to be expected. He'll look to improve in his next start, which is slated for Tuesday against the Brewers in an important game in the NL Central race.
