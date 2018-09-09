Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Sunday's start rained out
Montgomery will be skipped in the rotation after his scheduled start Sunday was rained out, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.
With the NL Central lead on the line, the Cubs will instead send Jon Lester, Jose Quintana and Kyle Hendricks to the hill Monday through Wednesday in an attempt to stave off Milwaukee. It's unclear when Montgomery will pitch next at the moment, though if he stays on turn after the Milwaukee series, he would likely work during the early portion of next weekend's series with the Reds.
