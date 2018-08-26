Montgomery (shoulder) was named the probable starter for Thursday's game at Atlanta, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Montgomery's regular turn through the rotation comes up Wednesday, but the Cubs will opt to shift to a six-man rotation with Alex Mills, at least for one turn. The 29-year-old was placed on the disabled list Aug. 17 with left shoulder inflammation and was able to avoid a minor-league rehab assignment.

