Montgomery will starts Thursday against the Nationals, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Montgomery had his previous start -- which was scheduled for Sunday -- rained out, and the Cubs opted to skip his turn in the rotation with a key divisional series against the Brewers on tap. He'll slot back into the rotation during Thursday's makeup game against Washington, assuming it doesn't get postponed. The southpaw owns a serviceable 3.85 ERA and 1.38 WHIP with 72 strikeouts through 107.2 innings (34 appearances, 15 starts) this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories