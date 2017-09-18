Montgomery will start Tuesday's game against the Rays, Patrick Mooney of CSN Chicago reports.

Although it had looked like Montgomery was poised to pitch from the bullpen for the remainder of the season, the Cubs will call on him to make another start in their upcoming series against Tampa Bay. However, it doesn't appear that he's in line to remain in the rotation following Tuesday's outing. Montgomery has been used as a starter and reliever this season, compiling a 3.57 ERA and 1.28 WHIP over 40 games (118.1 innings). However, he's struggled over his 12 starts, over which his ERA is a less attractive 4.62.