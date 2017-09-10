Montgomery is scheduled to start Thursday against the Mets, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Montgomery's last start was rough, as he allowed four runs on two hits and four walks over just two innings. He's pitched 60.1 innings over 12 starts this season and thrown for a 4.62 ERA in that time. Montgomery has started one game against the Mets this season. In said outing he allowed two runs over five innings and struck out four batters.