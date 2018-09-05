Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Takes loss against Brewers
Montgomery (4-5) allowed two earned runs on three hits and three walks over four innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Brewers. He struck out five.
Montgomery pitched decently in this one, but the Cubs pulled him after 78 pitches, and the bullpen proceeded to allow nine runs over the final five innings in an 11-1 loss. The 29-year-old lefty doesn't always go that deep in games, but he's been solid for Chicago this year with a 3.85 ERA across 107.2 innings. Montgomery will aim for win No. 5 in his next start, which is scheduled for Sunday against the Nationals.
